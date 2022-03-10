Citigroup Trims Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Target Price to $25.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,491,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,021,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 184,656 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,577,000. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,463,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

