Claire Hatton Buys 14,583 Shares of Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR) Stock

Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR – Get Rating) insider Claire Hatton acquired 14,583 shares of Tyro Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$24,047.37 ($17,552.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75.

Tyro Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

