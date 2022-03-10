Claire Hatton Buys 14,583 Shares of Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR) Stock

Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR – Get Rating) insider Claire Hatton acquired 14,583 shares of Tyro Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$24,047.37 ($17,552.82).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75.
Tyro Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Tyro Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyro Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.