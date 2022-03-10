Clarus Securities Weighs in on DATA Communications Management Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DATA Communications Management in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

DCM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.41. 26,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. DATA Communications Management has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$1.51.

DATA Communications Management Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides business communication solutions in North America. It provides a range of communication solutions, including multi media campaign management, location-specific marketing, 1:1 marketing, custom loyalty programs execution, and brand management, as well as commercial printing services.

