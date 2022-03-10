ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

