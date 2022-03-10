ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.