CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $268.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,364. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

