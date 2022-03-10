CMH Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.30. 515,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

