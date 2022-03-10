CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 389.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000.

XBI stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.62. 735,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,634,627. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

