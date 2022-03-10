CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.