Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,500 ($32.76) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.71) to GBX 3,130 ($41.01) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,426.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

