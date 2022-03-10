Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.41

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$83.41 and traded as low as C$77.80. Cogeco shares last traded at C$77.80, with a volume of 36,611 shares traded.

CGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$745.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.9899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

