Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay Sells 4,778 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CTSH stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $465,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after buying an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.