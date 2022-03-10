Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cohu worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COHU. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cohu by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cohu by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.