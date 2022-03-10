Colliers Securities Downgrades Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) to Neutral

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mandiant (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.