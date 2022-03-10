Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.51

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 150123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLPBY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cheuvreux raised Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,055.67.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.