Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,719 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

