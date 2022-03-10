Comerica Bank Has $2.62 Million Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

MCB opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.24 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.