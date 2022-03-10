Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 320,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 416.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 171.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 130,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,398,000 after acquiring an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $55.90 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Mueller Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.