Comerica Bank Sells 12,338 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

