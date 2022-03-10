Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

JCS stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.53. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Communications Systems during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

