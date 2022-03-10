Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.76

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,374,000 after acquiring an additional 306,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after buying an additional 114,555 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

