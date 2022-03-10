Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

