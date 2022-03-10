Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $31.83. 233,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,187,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.