CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $34.01

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.01, but opened at $35.65. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 1,459 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

