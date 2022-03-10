Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 9,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 421,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

CNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 721.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 181,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 386,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 52,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

