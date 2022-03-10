Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 47.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

