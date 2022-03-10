Consumer Edge Downgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to Equal Weight

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of CAG opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

