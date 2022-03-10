Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Up 540.1% in February

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 540.1% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 677,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTTAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

