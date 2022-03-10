Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

