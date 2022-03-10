ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.63.
ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
