Contrasting Coinbase Global (COIN) & Its Rivals

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Coinbase Global to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coinbase Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% Coinbase Global Competitors 44.47% -37.89% 3.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 Coinbase Global Competitors 404 1601 1853 70 2.40

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $321.42, suggesting a potential upside of 79.59%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 55.62%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion $3.62 billion 12.42 Coinbase Global Competitors $4.33 billion $768.56 million 17.13

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

