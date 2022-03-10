Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.06 or 0.06605308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,313.23 or 0.99872953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

