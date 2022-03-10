Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 482,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,393. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,206 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

