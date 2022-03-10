Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 482,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,393. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
