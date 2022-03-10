Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.25

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.25 and traded as low as $24.25. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 31,001 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Corning Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.09%.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of natural gas and electric. The company operates through the following segments: Gas Company, Pike, Leatherstocking Companies, and Holding Company. The Gas Company segment offers gas on a commodity and transportation basis to its customers in the Southern Tier of New York State.

