Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.25

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.25 and traded as low as $24.25. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 31,001 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.
Corning Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNIG)
Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of natural gas and electric. The company operates through the following segments: Gas Company, Pike, Leatherstocking Companies, and Holding Company. The Gas Company segment offers gas on a commodity and transportation basis to its customers in the Southern Tier of New York State.
