Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Costamare stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Costamare by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Costamare by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

