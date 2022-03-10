Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,871,000 after purchasing an additional 104,801 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $520.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.57 and its 200 day moving average is $502.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $317.32 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

