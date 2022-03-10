Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $10,863,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

