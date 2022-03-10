Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $42.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUZ. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,051,000 after buying an additional 752,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,868,000 after purchasing an additional 416,096 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,123,000 after purchasing an additional 430,896 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,079,000 after purchasing an additional 103,744 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

