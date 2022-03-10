Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Up 990.9% in February

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 990.9% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($66.30) to €53.00 ($57.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($78.26) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

COVTY stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. 122,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,058. Covestro has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

