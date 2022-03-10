CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 6.16%.
OTCMKTS:PMTS opened at $11.81 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $38.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.34.
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
About CPI Card Group (Get Rating)
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
