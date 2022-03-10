CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 6.16%.

OTCMKTS:PMTS opened at $11.81 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $38.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CPI Card Group by 1,219.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.