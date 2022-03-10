CRDT Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded up 87.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a market cap of $17,565.70 and approximately $10.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00103359 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

