Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credo Technology Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

CRDO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,920. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

