Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,460,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 7,864,268 shares.The stock last traded at $7.39 and had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

