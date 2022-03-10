CRH plc (CRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2266 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

CRH has increased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years. CRH has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRH to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74. CRH has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after buying an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CRH by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

