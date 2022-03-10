Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 39.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 946,121 shares of company stock worth $18,471,713 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $2,104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth about $567,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $528,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 75.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.