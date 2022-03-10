Critical Analysis: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) versus Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and Exelixis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.94) -1.64 Exelixis $1.43 billion 4.64 $231.06 million $0.71 29.38

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -65.45% -58.36% Exelixis 16.10% 11.17% 9.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cortexyme has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cortexyme and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 3 2 0 2.17 Exelixis 0 1 9 0 2.90

Cortexyme presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 180.08%. Exelixis has a consensus price target of $32.10, suggesting a potential upside of 53.88%. Given Cortexyme’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than Exelixis.

Summary

Exelixis beats Cortexyme on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

