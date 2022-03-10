Critical Comparison: Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) versus Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Thermon Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Thermon Group and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group 3.63% 5.14% 3.16% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thermon Group and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

Thermon Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.77%. Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.36%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Thermon Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thermon Group and Fusion Fuel Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group $276.18 million 2.17 $1.16 million $0.35 51.32 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Thermon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Thermon Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thermon Group beats Fusion Fuel Green on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermon Group (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its products include electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products. The company was founded by Richard Burdick in October 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Fusion Fuel Green (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

