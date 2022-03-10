CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $333,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $776.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.24. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

