Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $56,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WH shares. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

WH opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

