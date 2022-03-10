Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:AFG opened at $137.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.55. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.90 and a 12-month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.