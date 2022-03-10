Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 29.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

ARW opened at $118.19 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

